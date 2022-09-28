Email City Guide
Texas Lt. Governor makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick was in Wichita Falls on Wednesday as part of his campaign for re-election.

Patrick spoke with reporters at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas. He talked about voters’ concerns, including the ongoing fentanyl crisis and how inflation is impacting everyday Americans.

He said people need to turn out this November to make their voices heard.

“People in rural Texas are the heart of our state, the heart of America,” Patrick said. “America is very rural and so this is an election we must win, and the decision will come down to do we get a strong turnout in rural Texas. We need a big turn out.”

Patrick was first elected as Lt. Governor in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. He’ll face off against Democrat Mike Collier this November. That’s actually a re-match from the 2018 election where Patrick beat Collier by 5%.

