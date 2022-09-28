Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds retirement ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There was a bittersweet goodbye for seven deputies and employees at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

A retirement ceremony was held at the law enforcement center thanking them for their service toward the county. Our crews spoke to one individual who was honored and here’s what he had to say.

“It’s kind of a two-edged sword,” John Glaze, retired sheriff’s deputy, said. “Part of it is pride in your accomplishments and the other is a certain amount of sadness because you’re leaving an organization that you vested yourself into, you’ve given part of yourself, so it’s kind of hard to turn away.”

Here at News Channel 6, we also want to congratulate everyone honored in the ceremony.

