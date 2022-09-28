Wichita Falls man arrested on firearm, drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Tuesday after several firearms and drugs were found in his vehicle and home.

WFPD said officers used a warrant to search a house and vehicle in the 1400 block of Gunnison Drive around 2:30 p.m.

44-year-old Gary Wayne Maples, of Wichita Falls, was reportedly arrested after seven firearms, 31.5 grams of THC wax, 82.8 grams of methamphetamine and 61.7 grams of cocaine were found.

Maples was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of theft of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Maples remains jailed in Wichita County as of Wednesday, and his bond has not been set as of 10:30 a.m.

