Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

CDC: Possible norovirus outbreak affected numerous Grand Canyon National Park visitors

Crowds of visitors reportedly experienced norovirus-like symptoms after visiting the Grand...
Crowds of visitors reportedly experienced norovirus-like symptoms after visiting the Grand Canyon National Park.(John Locher | AP)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released details about a possible norovirus outbreak affecting Grand Canyon National Park visitors earlier this year.

Previously, Arizona’s Family reported that the virus hit dozens of river rafters and backcountry campers who said they had “explosive” gastrointestinal illnesses after a rafting group reported the first case on April 6.

According to the CDC, 11 of 28 rafters got sick on that trip while initially reporting having norovirus-like symptoms, with some samples testing positive for the virus.

As weeks passed, more reports of illnesses came in as hiking groups and summer vacationers visited the park. As a result, the CDC launched an investigation with researchers arriving at the park by the end of May.

Three months later, the CDC released its findings, which indicated that the norovirus outbreak could have come from multiple sources.

According to CDC researchers, five people reported becoming ill before their trips, indicating a “potential for multisource introduction” of norovirus into the park.

In addition, investigations into portable toilets from rafting trips revealed that, while they each tested positive for norovirus, they had two distinct genotypes -- different genetic materials -- meaning they came from other places. Park officials reported the last case of gastroenteritis on June 17.

In all, Arizona’s Family reports that researchers looked into the possibility of 222 people reportedly getting sick within those three months and found more than 80% were visitors.

“We haven’t seen something like this kind of outbreak in about 10 years,” Jan Balsom, a spokesperson for the park, told The Daily Beast in June.

The CDC warns that as norovirus cases increase nationwide, the virus could resurge at the park as visitation levels return to near pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, travelers should practice extra hygiene and ensure they use and consume clean water.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department is detouring traffic.
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
44-year-old Gary Wayne Maples.
Wichita Falls man arrested on firearm, drug charges
The body has been sent off for an autopsy.
Jack Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found near U.S. 281
Archer City ISD has announced a lockdown of all schools in the district, following reports of...
Archer City ISD lockdown lifted, students safe and secure
William David Starnes.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

Latest News

In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
The celebrations include a cultural show, street parade and Soca Show.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest
The increase is due to inflation.
City of Burkburnett clarifies garbage rate increase