Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a celebration of Caribbean culture.

Hosted annually by the Caribbean Students Organization, Caribfest brings plenty of Caribbean pride to the MSU Texas campus.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to be educated on what Caribbean culture is,” Neila Jones, 2022 Caribfest chair, said. “How we interact, how we go about on a day to day. Culture back home is defined as a way of life, so that is what we’re displaying to the Wichita Falls community, the MSU community.”

The celebrations include a cultural show, street parade and Soca Show.

“Lots and lots of colors, especially our parade that we do on Saturday,” Jones said. “A lot of colors and a lot of feathers and it just goes to show we are a vibrant group of students that are from the Caribbean.”

Funds raised every year are put back into the community.

“Really, we’re trying to have fun but we’re also doing it for the cause, and we are donating to the Arc of Wichita County simply because we think that their motto, their goal, what they stand for as an organization matches what we stand for as an organization, which is inclusivity and just lending a hand and being supportive of each other and that kind of thing,” Jones said.

Jones said students put in lots of work, effort and planning to make the celebration happen.

“To pinpoint any one favorite activity for everyone to come out to, it’s hard,” Jones said. “I think it’s all worth attending.”

