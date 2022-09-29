Email City Guide
City of Burkburnett clarifies garbage rate increase

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Many residents in Burkburnett woke up Thursday morning a little confused and angry after seeing a report of a drastic increase in their garbage pickup rate.

It turns out that the report gave the correct numbers, but not in the correct format. They were presented incorrectly, which may have confused some people. Because of that, it gave the impression that their garbage rates were increasing by hundreds of dollars.

Burkburnett City Manager Lawrence Cutrone clarified the issue after he said the city received a bunch of phone calls, emails and even in-person visits from residents. He said the rates are going up equally for each size of container, and some residents thought they would be paying rates for container sizes they don’t have.

“Basically to add it all up, it is only a 10% increase on all the rates,” Cutrone said. “For example, if you are being charged $30 for the polly cart, the 10% would equal a $3 increase so it would increase to $33. I think per that write up, it was just a little confusing because it didn’t give the whole breakout of the read schedule.”

The increase is due to inflation. The City of Burkburnett’s contracted vendor raised their prices, which resulted in the city having to raise theirs.

These changes go into effect on Oct. 1. Once again, residents of Burkburnett will only see a 10% increase in their trash rates, not the hundreds of dollars like many believed.

