Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort

Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army for relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ian. (Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.

The best way to support survivors is with a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.

People can donate to the Support the Sunshine State effort by visiting Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org, calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by texting STORM to 51555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Falls Police Department is detouring traffic.
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
44-year-old Gary Wayne Maples.
Wichita Falls man arrested on firearm, drug charges
The body has been sent off for an autopsy.
Jack Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found near U.S. 281
Archer City ISD has announced a lockdown of all schools in the district, following reports of...
Archer City ISD lockdown lifted, students safe and secure
William David Starnes.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

Latest News

In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
The celebrations include a cultural show, street parade and Soca Show.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest
The increase is due to inflation.
City of Burkburnett clarifies garbage rate increase