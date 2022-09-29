Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Gary Wayne Maples.
Wichita Falls man arrested on firearm, drug charges
The body has been sent off for an autopsy.
Jack Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found near U.S. 281
Archer City ISD has announced a lockdown of all schools in the district, following reports of...
Archer City ISD lockdown lifted, students safe and secure
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck
Officials said it was determined that none of the students ingested any unknown substance and...
Students faked ingesting unknown substance, feeling sick to get out of class, sheriff says

Latest News

Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration getting ready to start student loan debt forgiveness process
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients