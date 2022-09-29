Email City Guide
WFPD arrests man after standoff on Taylor Street

The man surrendered peacefully.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who claimed he was armed barricaded himself in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Taylor on Thursday, after leading Wichita Falls Police on a foot chase.

At 9:38 Thursday morning, WFPD officers identified a man with an active felony burglary warrant walking near 9th and Fillmore.

When officers approached the suspect, Dorian Xavier Clark, to take him into custody, Clark reportedly took off on foot, leading officers to the home on Taylor where he barricaded himself inside.

While barricaded in the backyard, Clark allegedly claimed to have a weapon and threatened to do himself harm. Officers created a perimeter around the home and SWAT arrived on the scene to assist with negotiations.

After about an hour, officers were able to persuade Clark into leaving the home peacefully and he was placed under arrest. Luckily, no one was injured during the altercation and officers were able to defuse the situation in a calm and organized manner.

Clark was arrested for a felony warrant and will now possibly face a second charge for evading officers.

