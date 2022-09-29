More Wichita Falls mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday an additional pool of mosquitoes from Wichita Falls has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were reportedly collected from traps placed in the city as part of the health district’s routine mosquito surveillance program.

Health officials said the newly tested pools were in the northeastern area of the city, while the pools tested earlier this month were in the eastside area of the city. They are encouraging residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites no matter where they are.

“Only some mosquito species that are present in Wichita County have the capability of spreading diseases such as West Nile virus, most are considered a nuisance,” health officials said in a statement.

The health district has not seen any reports of positive human cases of the West Nile virus.

Health officials are encouraging residents to speak with their healthcare providers if they develop flu-like symptoms following a mosquito bite.

If you would like to request a spraying for mosquitoes, you can call the health district’s vector control unit at (940) 761-7890.

