Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire.

The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed.

Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old Iowa Park Road. Traffic is down to a single lane at this time.

Traffic on U.S. 287 is backed up after a semi truck caught fire.
Traffic on U.S. 287 is backed up after a semi truck caught fire.(TxDOT)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is detouring traffic, while the fire department is handling the semi fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

