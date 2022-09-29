Temps will stay in the 80s and 90s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday, we will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 54 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 85 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 52 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 49 with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 88 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 50 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 86 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 56 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 58 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 60 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.