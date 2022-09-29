Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

William David Starnes.
William David Starnes.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter.

William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.

Witnesses allegedly told officers Starnes struck Stephens in the head with a wooden board, critically injuring him. Stephens was rushed to United Regional and placed in ICU before dying.

Starnes fled from the scene and was later arrested at a home in the 1400 block of N. 6th Street.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Gary Wayne Maples.
Wichita Falls man arrested on firearm, drug charges
The body has been sent off for an autopsy.
Jack Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after body found near U.S. 281
Archer City ISD has announced a lockdown of all schools in the district, following reports of...
Archer City ISD lockdown lifted, students safe and secure
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck
Officials said it was determined that none of the students ingested any unknown substance and...
Students faked ingesting unknown substance, feeling sick to get out of class, sheriff says

Latest News

The man surrendered peacefully.
WFPD arrests man after standoff on Taylor Street
Temps will stay in the 80s and 90s
.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office holds retirement ceremony
Farmers in Wichita County are saying this is one of the toughest years they have had for...
Wichita County irrigation system helps farmers