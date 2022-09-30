Fran is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Fran is a sweet dog who loves to play and wants to join your family.

If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee is $40. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.