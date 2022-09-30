Email City Guide
Temps will be in the mid-80s this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday, we will have a high of 85 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 51 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 85 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 49 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 86 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 52 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 86 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 55 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 58 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 60 with partly cloudy skies.

