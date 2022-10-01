BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week six of high school football.

4A DI

Graham - 45 , WFHS - 31

Burkburnett 45 vs. Alvarado 43

4A DII

Decatur 35 vs. Hirschi 19

3A DII

Holliday 48 vs. Synder 14

2A DI

Stamford 22 vs. Olney 13

2A DII

Seymour 16 vs. Archer City 33

Windthorst 21 vs. Bremond 54

Electra 18 vs. Munday 20

Haskell 42 vs. Petrolia 20

1A DI

Forestburg 13 vs. Vernon Northside 44

Saint Jo 0 vs. Knox City 52

1A DII

Benjamin 61 vs. Loraine 30

Chillicothe 28 vs. Haskell Paint Creek 24

Hermleigh 60 vs. Throckmorton 36

Woodson 6 vs. Rising Star 54

Gold-Burg - 36, Motley County - 84

Wichita Christian 66 vs. Harrold 0

Newcastle 24 vs. Aspermont 38

Crowell 36 vs. Valley 69

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.