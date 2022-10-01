BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 6
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week six of high school football.
4A DI
Graham - 45 , WFHS - 31
Burkburnett 45 vs. Alvarado 43
4A DII
Decatur 35 vs. Hirschi 19
3A DII
Holliday 48 vs. Synder 14
2A DI
Stamford 22 vs. Olney 13
2A DII
Seymour 16 vs. Archer City 33
Windthorst 21 vs. Bremond 54
Electra 18 vs. Munday 20
Haskell 42 vs. Petrolia 20
1A DI
Forestburg 13 vs. Vernon Northside 44
Saint Jo 0 vs. Knox City 52
1A DII
Benjamin 61 vs. Loraine 30
Chillicothe 28 vs. Haskell Paint Creek 24
Hermleigh 60 vs. Throckmorton 36
Woodson 6 vs. Rising Star 54
Gold-Burg - 36, Motley County - 84
Wichita Christian 66 vs. Harrold 0
Newcastle 24 vs. Aspermont 38
Crowell 36 vs. Valley 69
