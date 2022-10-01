Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night.
Since around 4:30 p.m., officers and detectives have been at Tami’s convenience store on Rhea road and at Convenient Food Mart, also known to many as Lucky’s #7.
Our News Channel 6 crews on scene say gaming machines were rolled out of the store and onto a trailer.
Stay with News Channel 6, we will update you on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.