Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations

Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night.
Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night.

Since around 4:30 p.m., officers and detectives have been at Tami’s convenience store on Rhea road and at Convenient Food Mart, also known to many as Lucky’s #7.

Our News Channel 6 crews on scene say gaming machines were rolled out of the store and onto a trailer.

Stay with News Channel 6, we will update you on this developing story.

