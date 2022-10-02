One man dead after car crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to a crash at around 2 a.m. on the 800 block of North Central Freeway.

The driver of a Nissan Altima was going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Altima was 21-year-old Mohammed Al-Abdulla of S.A.F.B. He was dead on the scene and there were no other passengers.

The driver of the Malibu was a 23-year-old woman. She was transported to the United Regional Health Care System with critical injuries and eventually Care-Flighted to another hospital for further medical attention.

The crash is being investigated by WFPD.

