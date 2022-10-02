WFPD investigate murder after reports of gunshots

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Reports of gunshots in the area of Central Freeway and North 8th St. around 5 p.m., led Wichita Falls police officers to find a 23-year-old Hispanic man dead. He was found in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver, 711 Central Freeway.

W.F.PD stated that this is an ongoing investigation as murder and they believe this to be an isolated incident with no further threat to citizens. The victim has not yet been identified.

The intersection of Central Freeway is closed off as the investigation continues.

