BBB warns of change-of-address scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau received a report last week from someone who stopped receiving their mail.

The consumer was reportedly a victim of one of the most common frauds: a change-of-address scam. This scam is a type of mail fraud where scammers trick the postal service into diverting your mail to a new address, according to the BBB.

BBB officials said they then use your bank statements, driver license renewal notices and other sensitive material to steal your identity. Here are the warning signs:

You receive a change-of-address confirmation in the mail

You stop receiving mail at you home address

Your credit card’s billing address changes

You start seeing other signs of identity theft and suspicious activity

If you are victim of this scam, contact your local post office and report it to BBB Scam Tracker online.

