Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large
Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls...
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
wfpd investigate murder
WFPD investigate murder after reports of gunshots
The driver of a Nissan Altima was going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and...
1 killed in crash on Central Freeway
Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia
Wichita Co. deputies arrest man for human smuggling

Latest News

Wichita Falls ISD kicks off Seed to Table month
Wichita Falls ISD kicks off Seed to Table month
Kids check out police, fire department vehicles at Touch a Truck
Kids check out police, fire department vehicles at Touch a Truck
BBB warns of change-of-address scams
BBB warns of change-of-address scams
Hardy accepts the Songwriter of the Year award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award...
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion