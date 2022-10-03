Kids check out vehicles at Touch a Truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The third annual Touch a Truck event took place Saturday at the Wichita Falls Public Library (WFPL) parking lot.

Children from the community got to enjoy police, fire department and construction vehicles.

“We got Touch a Truck, it’s a fantastic event where the city brings their vehicles, the fire department brings their firetrucks, the police bring their vehicles and it’s a place to show off what we bring to the community and what the community can learn and we can show off,” Fox Baker, WFPL project specialist, said. “They’re allowed to come by, check out, climb in, honk the horns and have a blast.”

“For me, it’s why I’m here, it’s why I do what I do,” Celena Bradley, WFPL children services librarian, said. “Being a librarian is about more than books. I know everyone thinks libraries, books, but about more than that, we’re about learning and learning for children is experiencing things, so for us it’s a chance to really do what we do best.”

This was a free and interactive event for all ages, but it was mostly for children, who were allowed to climb in and explore each unique vehicle.

