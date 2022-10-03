SAFB holds State of the Base event at MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base held a State of the Base event Monday afternoon to provide updates on its mission and initiatives.

Officials touched on many important topics that included staying connected with the community. They spoke about keeping their 80-year connection with the Wichita Falls community alive and growing.

Thousands of airmen are trained at Sheppard Air Force Base, and keeping a strong military base means recruiting students who will be trained to help service the community of Wichita Falls and surrounding areas today and in the future.

“The soft skills that they learn from us, the information on China, Russia, national defense strategy, their mission planning, all of those things are encompassed and they learn from us and they are able to take that back and that sets the foundation for them to be the future that we need tomorrow,” Chief Master Sgt. Julia Bruner, with SAFB, said.

Bruner also said this is a milestone in the student’s career and it’s mandatory for them to come to Sheppard to go to the next step. The training takes them from tactical leadership to strategic leadership.

With flying training for the last 41 years, SAFB is the largest non-commission officer academy in the United State Air Force.

