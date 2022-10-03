Email City Guide
On the Sidelines: Coach Kimbell

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Liz Kimbell is making history this season as the first female coach in WFISD history.

As Hirschi’s head football coach Lawrence Johnson was building his staff for this season, Coach Kimbell had the qualities he was looking for.

“She’s got a reputation for holding kids accountable, doing right by kids and loving on kids,” said Coach Johnson. “That’s exactly what we needed on our staff.”

Coach Kimbell has over 20 years of coaching experience under her belt from baseball to volleyball. While this is her first year coaching football, it’s not her first year coaching boys athletics.

“I’ve been on the boys side with baseball for two years,” said Coach Kimbell. “This will be my third year. I’ve gained a lot of respect to how they run their practices.”

She admits her football background is slim but she’s always had a love for the sport.

“My brother is a defensive coordinator in Texarkana,” said Coach Kimbell. “I love the organization for prepping for a game. Getting the kids ready. Attention to detail. I really thrive off of that.”

Her attention to detail is another reason why Coach Johnson wanted her on his defensive staff this season.

“Our defensive coordinator is an advocate for her,” said Coach Johnson. “He’s worked with her before. He trusted her. She’s one of the first to help out with cards. She’s learning our defense which is difficult even for veteran coaches.”

While Coach Kimbell is making history, her why goes back to the athletes.

“Coaching females and males it’s coaching kids,” said Coach Kimbell. “Just learning how they tick and living their lives and being there for them. They appreciate all of that.”

