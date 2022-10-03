Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.(Taco Bell)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is apologizing for its old breakfast menu.

The chain said it appears people want basics for breakfast, and menu items like the naked egg taco or even the waffle taco were anything but.

Those order options are gone, and the company has a new ad campaign promising it won’t go that crazy again.

Taco Bell tapped comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson for the gig with two commercials coming out this month that will run through December.

In case you haven’t hit up a Taco Bell recently, the breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.

The company admits it “over-innovated,” and “in breakfast, you have to be consistent.”

Clearly, the menu change worked – Taco Bell’s breakfast sales have surpassed 2019 levels.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large
Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls...
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
wfpd investigate murder
WFPD investigate murder after reports of gunshots
The driver of a Nissan Altima was going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and...
1 killed in crash on Central Freeway
Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia
Wichita Co. deputies arrest man for human smuggling

Latest News

Wichita Falls ISD kicks off Seed to Table month
Wichita Falls ISD kicks off Seed to Table month
Kids check out police, fire department vehicles at Touch a Truck
Kids check out police, fire department vehicles at Touch a Truck
WFISD officials will partner with local farms to source much of the produce used in the district.
Wichita Falls ISD kicks off Seed to Table month
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says
Kids check out police, fire department vehicles at Touch a Truck
Kids check out vehicles at Touch a Truck