WFISD discusses putting metal detectors in schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Metal detectors were top of mind at a Wichita Falls ISD safety and security committee meeting on Monday. The hope is they will provide extra safety and security for teachers and students.

There is a lot that goes into putting them in. While they may not have an answer to every question right now, they are starting the process because they would rather be proactive than reactive.

“You don’t want to wait until an emergency happens or a catastrophe and then start moving,” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We have had some small situations here at WFISD that has caused us concern, so that is why we initiated the action with the metal detectors.”

A step in the right direction, those were the words of many after the meeting concluded. The main point was to put a game plan together to implement metal detectors in schools.

“We are visiting Lawton and MacArthur High School and we are going to go through that district and that high school,” Lee said. “They are a similar size to what we are and we want to see what their policies, procedures and their practice is. After we see that, then we will move forward with our plans.”

Parents said they are on board with this idea.

“Honestly I would,” Mercedes Shirley, parent of a McNiel middle schooler, said. “That would be real nice to actually have. I would feel more safe and I am sure they would too.”

“I believe it is a good thing,” Kirk Staresinic, parent of a McNiel middle schooler, said. “That way I will know as a parent that nobody is going to be bringing weapons inside the school.”

Lee said they need to take advantage of this opportunity to provide more safety and security for teachers and students.

“We know that needs to be done,” Lee said. “We have heard a lot of excuses and reasons why it can’t be, but we are going to take a proactive approach, find out another district that is doing it and put those metal detectors in place.”

Another thing WFISD said would be implemented with the metal detectors would be a clear bag policy. These are only ideas at the moment, with a plan to come soon.

Officials do not have a timeframe on when the first schools could see metal detectors installed.

