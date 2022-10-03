Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out on Tuesday
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KAMAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department to host a National Night Out on Tuesday
The event will happen at the Kamay VFD on State Highway 258 from 6-8 p.m. There will be free food as well as a number of displays from local first responder organizations.
One of the sheriff’s K-9′s will even be there and Texas DPS will be landing one of their helicopters for attendees to check out.
