Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out on Tuesday

KAMAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department to host a National Night Out on Tuesday

The event will happen at the Kamay VFD on State Highway 258 from 6-8 p.m. There will be free food as well as a number of displays from local first responder organizations.

One of the sheriff’s K-9′s will even be there and Texas DPS will be landing one of their helicopters for attendees to check out.

