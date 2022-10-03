Wichita Falls ISD kicks off Seed to Table month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - October is Seed to Table month in Wichita Falls ISD cafeterias. This month is all about celebrating the use of fresh, local produce on their school menus.

Throughout the year, WFISD officials will partner with local farms to source much of the produce used in the district. To kick off the event, they hosted a build-your-own acai bowl sample station at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market on Saturday.

“I always say we are feeding the future of the community and I think that’s really important work and I think everyone is better off if our kiddos are able to concentrate, participate and thrive and if they have good food in the middle of the day and a good breakfast in the morning, then they are set up to do that,” Emily Kincaid, Chartwells marketing specialist, said.

Kincaid said that produce grown close to home is preferred for a lot of reasons. It’s typically fresher, more flavorful and more nutrient dense. Plus, purchasing local food supports local families and the local economy.

