ARPA fund applications open for nonprofits

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many local nonprofits could soon be getting some relief as applications are officially open to receive part of the $1.5 million set aside from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The City of Wichita Falls is hoping to offset the big impact the pandemic had on nonprofit organizations.

Wichita Falls City Council members approved this resolution Tuesday morning, but there are a couple requirements that nonprofit organizations have to meet in order to apply for funding.

The organization has to be a 501-C3 or 501-C19 and they would have had to already be providing services in the city of Wichita Falls prior to the pandemic.

“We know they do a lot of great work for our community,” Terry Floyd, Director of Development Services for the City of Wichita Falls, said. “They handle a lot of things that the city just can’t, doesn’t have the capacity for, so our ability to really help them in their post-pandemic recovery and utilize this funding to help and assist in that recovery and keep them strong and providing their services. We are really grateful for the opportunity and looking forward in being able to do that.”

Nonprofit groups can apply for the funds by clicking here. Applications are due by Nov. 21. City staff will then review all applications and anticipate to have their final approvals done and money allocated by mid-January.

