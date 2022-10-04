Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Bond reduced for suspect in 2020 murder

Shane Diaz.
Shane Diaz.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man suspected of being involved in the 2020 murder of Carolyn High in Wichita Falls has been granted a lower bond.

Shane Diaz’s bond was lowered from $1.5 million to $250,000 on Tuesday by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy. His bond conditions require him to remain in Wichita County on 24-hour home detention and wear a GPS monitor at all times.

Diaz is one of four men suspected in the shooting death of High. The other suspects were identified as Shaundre Ransom, Zaeveion Denson and Jiovani Morales.

Shaundre Ransom, Zaeveion Denson and Jiovani Morales.
Shaundre Ransom, Zaeveion Denson and Jiovani Morales.(Wichita County Jail)

The bonds for Ransom, Denson and Morales all remain at $1.5 million.

Police said High had been out that evening and was confronted by the suspects in her driveway when she returned home. The men reportedly demanded property and later shot her before leaving the scene.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a Nissan Altima was going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and...
1 killed in crash on Central Freeway
Murder suspect
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls...
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia
Wichita Co. deputies arrest man for human smuggling

Latest News

The city is hoping to offset the big impact the pandemic had on nonprofit organizations.
ARPA fund applications open for nonprofits
23-year-old Ebony Dove.
GoFundMe created for head-on crash survivor
The forum gave the candidates a chance to speak directly to not only the public but also the...
MSU Texas hosts candidate forum ahead of November election
The grant is issued by the state of Texas.
WFPD releases 4th quarter, end of year STEP grant stats