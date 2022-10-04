City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing.

The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney of Wichita Falls Kinley Hegglund. Oncor came to the city with the initial offer and the council was advised to deny the proposal because they believed they could do better.

An increase is expected to be approved at some point, but the city is working to make it as low as possible for residents. Hegglund said there is no set timetable on when the pending litigation will be completed and what the next offer from Oncor could be.

He said this is a process they will take their time on to make sure they can agree on a rate increase that is viable for Oncor, but also doesn’t put residents in a bind.

