Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing.

The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney of Wichita Falls Kinley Hegglund. Oncor came to the city with the initial offer and the council was advised to deny the proposal because they believed they could do better.

An increase is expected to be approved at some point, but the city is working to make it as low as possible for residents. Hegglund said there is no set timetable on when the pending litigation will be completed and what the next offer from Oncor could be.

He said this is a process they will take their time on to make sure they can agree on a rate increase that is viable for Oncor, but also doesn’t put residents in a bind.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a Nissan Altima was going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and...
1 killed in crash on Central Freeway
Murder suspect
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large
Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls...
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia
Wichita Co. deputies arrest man for human smuggling
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

Latest News

The forum gave the candidates a chance to speak directly to not only the public but also the...
MSU Texas hosts candidate forum ahead of November election
The grant is issued by the state of Texas.
WFPD releases 4th quarter, end of year STEP grant stats
It all started as a way for Kathy Richardson to help her mother.
Iowa Park Meals on Wheels recipients to get paper Christmas trees
MSU Texas hosts candidate forum
MSU Texas hosts candidate forum