Family of 4 believed kidnapped, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) - Merced County deputies are searching for four family members who were kidnapped from a business on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their 8-month-old child and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of the man they believe to be the suspect.

They said the man, described as a light-complexioned man with a shaved head, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.

