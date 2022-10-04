Email City Guide
GoFundMe created for head-on crash survivor

23-year-old Ebony Dove.
23-year-old Ebony Dove.(Photo Credit: Erin Hernandez)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the woman hurt during Saturday’s head-on collision.

23-year-old Ebony Dove was taken to United Regional on Saturday after a car going north on the southbound lanes of Central Freeway crashed into her car.

Dove was later flown to another hospital for further medical assistance. If you would like to donate, click here.

