Iowa Park Meals on Wheels recipients to get paper Christmas trees

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Recipients of the Iowa Park Meals on Wheels program are in for a treat this year in the form of Christmas trees made out of magazines.

It all started as a way for Kathy Richardson to help her mother.

“Back in last year around Christmas time, my mom decided she didn’t want to put up a tree anymore,” Richardson said. “And she didn’t want to bother anybody to put a tree up for her or take it down after Christmas. That gave me the idea to go ahead and make some Christmas trees, one for her so she can just put a little tree up on the table and that way it doesn’t take up any room. It doesn’t bother anybody, and yet she still has the Christmas spirit in her home.”

But it didn’t stop there. Richardson, along with her friends Eva Gustafson and Diana Piatt, decided to include the Iowa Park Meals on Wheels program in their efforts.

“I called the Meals on Wheels in Iowa Park and said how many people do you deliver to,” Richardson said. “She said about 140, so that was our goal, 140. And so far we’ve made 177 trees.”

“The older folks that have Meals on Wheels, they can’t go out to get a lunch and they’re pretty much dependent on the Meals on Wheels to deliver some food to them,” Richardson said. “I thought well I’ll just go ahead and have a tree delivered to them. Maybe they’re in the same situation as my mother where they can’t put up a tree. Maybe they don’t have room for a tree. They don’t have anybody to put up a tree or take a tree down. So hopefully this will bring them a little bit of Christmas spirit.”

The process takes about three hours per tree, and Richardson said no two trees are alike. They’ve made everything from trees for local football teams, to patriotic trees for veterans.

“My goal is to make enough maybe next year for the volunteers because there are about 50 volunteers in Iowa Park, and then maybe the following year, hit Wichita Falls,” Richardson said.

Richardson is also taking orders for trees, and the money raised will go back into making even more of these gifts for Meals on Wheels recipients.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.