MSU Texas hosts candidate forum ahead of November election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election Day is just over a month away and young people were reminded of their power at the polls on Monday.

Before you head to cast your ballot, you need to know who you’re voting for. That’s why the League of Women Voters teamed up with the MSU Texas student government on Monday to put on a candidate forum.

Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint gives us a closer look.

The forum gave the candidates a chance to speak directly to not only the public but also the students and future voters.

“Being aware of who you are voting for and the issues that are on the table in every election is important for everyone, not just students,” Andres Revis, MSU Texas political science student and co-moderator of the forum.

Revis said he thinks it’s important to hold events like this not just for the community at large but the for the youth who are stepping out into the world and becoming more politically aware and involved.

“Events like these inform the public and not just seeing the faces that are on the ballot each November, but seeing the issues that are essentially bringing them there,” Revis said. “The issues that they will be voting on that will be part of the voting agenda in each electoral section. They are voting on whether it’s schoolboard or county judge, state representative, whatever it is. We know who we’re voting for and what we’re voting on.”

“Voting is one of the most important things you can do,” Betty Richie, League of Women Voters in Wichita Falls president and co-moderator of the forum, said.

The League of Women Voters is an organization that has been putting on forums for a long time. Richie said this is the first time they have teamed up with MSU Texas for an event like this, and it’s something she hopes to do more often.

“And we are so excited because we have a lot of students here and they need to know how important it is to vote,” Richie said.

As for the students, Richie hopes they will see the significance of events like these.

“How important it is to come to events like this because you need to know your candidates,” Richie said. “It’s important to know your candidates, so you’ll know how to vote.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.