Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 55 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 83 with mostly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 54 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 83 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 83 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies.

