WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of the year with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday. By Friday, a fairly strong front brings cooler temperatures back to the area just in time for the weekend. We’ll also see a little increase in cloud cover with some possible showers by early next week.

