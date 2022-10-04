Email City Guide
WFPD releases 4th quarter, end of year STEP grant stats

The grant is issued by the state of Texas.
The grant is issued by the state of Texas.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released fourth quarter and end of the year statistics on the TxDOT Comprehensive STEP Grant.

The grant allows law enforcement to work overtime to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, distracted driving and intersection traffic control violations.

“With all of that, the different types of areas they work, intersections, out on the freeway, whatever it might be, seatbelt laws, it’s always to make our people safe and to make it safer out there on the street for everyone,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

WFPD officials said organizations that are eligible for STEP funds include the Texas Department of Public Safety, sheriff’s offices, constable’s offices and local police departments.

The fourth quarter and end of year statistics can be found below:

4th Quarter FY 2022 (July 1 – September 30) TXDOT Comprehensive STEP Grant Stats:

  • Adult Seatbelt Violations - 36
  • Child Safety Seat Violations - 1
  • Intersection Violations - 28
  • Speeding Violations - 339
  • Distracted Driving - 6
  • Non-Hazardous Violations - 46
  • Warnings - 103
  • Arrests - 1
  • Vehicles Impounded - 3
  • Hours Worked - 240.5
  • Miles Driven - 2,190

FY 2022 TXDOT Comprehensive STEP Grant Year-End Totals:

  • Adult Seatbelt Violations - 101
  • Child Safety Seat Violations - 2
  • Intersection Violations - 205
  • Speeding Violations - 1,238
  • Distracted Driving - 32
  • Non-Hazardous Violations - 170
  • Warnings - 344
  • Arrests - 5
  • Vehicles Impounded - 10
  • Hours Worked - 845.38
  • Miles Driven - 8,233

