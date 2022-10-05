Email City Guide
CHC outreach director speaks to state lawmakers

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here’s some exciting news for the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls.

David Preston, the Community Healthcare Center’s director of marketing and outreach, was invited to speak before state lawmakers in Austin on Tuesday.

There is a huge problem statewide when it comes to the number of kids who are uninsured but eligible for Medicaid and CHIP, and lawmakers want to know why. The good news is our area is leading the way by providing free help with applications and connecting patients early on.

So the Texas Association of Community Healthcare Centers invited Preston to share more.

”Kids that have medical coverage will obviously see the doctor more and be taken to the doctor when they’re sick,” Preston said. “Them getting to see a doctor sooner gets them back into school sooner and they won’t miss many days of instruction.”

