Cooler Days in the Horizon

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front drops down our way on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it a nice drop in temperatures starting Friday and Saturday. There will be some added clouds into the mix with some rain chances starting on Friday and lasting into the weekend and next week. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s again, but cool into the 70s to near 80 on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

