Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Couple charged with public indecency after ‘sex offense’ at amusement park’s haunted house

An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense...
An Ohio man and woman are currently facing public indecency charges for an alleged sex offense at Cedar Point amusement park.(WOIO)
By WOIO Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged improper behavior while visiting the Cedar Point amusement park.

WOIO reports the charges are from an alleged “sex offense” involving a man and a woman, both 38 years old, who were at the park’s Halloween attraction on Sept. 30.

According to Sandusky police, officers responded to the park after a 17-year-old girl reported witnessing a woman having her hand inside a man’s pant zipper while “making a back-and-forth motion.”

Police said the teen recorded a video of the incident on her phone and shared it with officers before they questioned the couple.

While speaking with police, the man reportedly denied any inappropriate contact and said they have been “very intimate with each other” because they recently started dating.

According to police, the couple was arrested and face a public indecency charge that was upgraded to a second-degree misdemeanor because the witness was a minor.

The couple was taken to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for additional processing.

Sandusky police said the teen’s video factored into their decision to arrest the couple.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a Nissan Altima was going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and...
1 killed in crash on Central Freeway
Murder suspect
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls...
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia
Wichita Co. deputies arrest man for human smuggling

Latest News

In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: California serial killer ‘on a mission’ in slayings
Police arrested Glenda Agee, 53, after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back.
Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back, police say
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot