Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fall colors muted as trees struggle with drought

Trees across the state are continuing to show signs of stress.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas remains abnormally dry or in some stage of drought and trees across the state are continuing to show signs of stress.

David Graf, agriculture and natural resource agent says there’s a lot that comes from trees being under so much stress like disease pests and discoloration.

One of the ways we start to notice when fall is here is when we start to see the famous fall colors of orange and red leaves on the ground. This year that won’t be the case.

The trees are trying to protect themselves from damage caused by too much sunlight. This is similar to the process that causes the color change of leaves in the fall but instead of being triggered by cold weather, it is caused by unusually dry conditions.

“It’s having a significant negative impact on our ag producers here. We went through a spring where we just had a very poor wheat crop. We didn’t have a good winter for wheat to develop so we had a really tough year in terms of harvest amount,” Graf said.

Pecan Farmer, Tim Hunter, says a way to work around the drought is to get educated on how to keep your trees watered.

“you take a long screwdriver a long rod. If you can punch it down into the ground real easy around your plants then you have sufficient water. If you’re having to force it or it doesn’t go all the way down, you’re not watering right. I don’t water every day but I water once a week and I water really well,” Hunter said.

Graf says even when drought conditions decline, trees could continue to struggle with the effects of the extended dry period for years. Providing water is the most helpful way to reduce the stress on trees during drought conditions. Even well established trees should be monitored for signs of stress.

Hunter says trees provide much more than just pretty colors in the fall. They help keep our neighborhoods and streets quiet, they are energy efficient and of course provide oxygen.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
Shane Diaz.
Bond reduced for suspect in 2020 murder
The driver of a Nissan Altima was going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and...
1 killed in crash on Central Freeway
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Murder suspect
Wichita Falls murder victim identified, suspect at large

Latest News

Here’s some exciting news for the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls.
CHC outreach director speaks to state lawmakers
Everything ran smoothly this time around.
Wichita County successfully tests election equipment
The schools involved are expected to be named later this week.
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
Some voters are still skeptical on if they can trust the voting process.
Voting integrity at top of mind amid skepticism