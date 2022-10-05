Email City Guide
Man arrested after September shooting on Glenwood Avenue

21-year-old Curtis Colkey.
21-year-old Curtis Colkey.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault - family violence with a weapon following a shooting investigation.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said it started on Sept. 19 when 17-year-old woman showed up at United Regional with a gunshot wound. This case was originally reported as an accidental shooting.

WFPD officials said officers were unable to get information from the victim before she was taken for surgery. They were reportedly told the woman’s boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Curtis Colkey, had dropped her off, but he left before police had arrived.

Police located Colkey in the parking lot of the hospital, and he allegedly told them he had brought the victim after she accidentally shot herself while playing with a gun.

Colkey allegedly said he had gone back home to grab some shoes, before later saying he had gone back to lock up his home. Colkey reportedly told investigators the victim had taken photos and videos of herself with the gun.

While investigating the house, police said they did not find shell casings in the room Colkey claimed the shooting had happened in. The gun was reportedly found and discovered to be unloaded. Colkey allegedly admitted to putting the gun up when he had returned home.

Police said they did not find any photos or videos of the victim with the gun on the phone, but instead found several photos of Colkey with the gun.

Investigators later interviewed the victim, who said she and Colkey were arguing on the day of the shooting. She reportedly did not know Colkey had a gun. The victim allegedly told police she turned away from Colkey and then saw a flash and heard a bang that sounded like a gunshot. She said she then felt pain in her abdomen.

The victim allegedly told police that Colkey said he was sorry and he didn’t want to go to jail, all before he took her to United Regional.

Colkey remains jailed in Wichita County on a $100,000 bond.

