Possible weapon prompts lockout at Hirschi

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A brief lockout was initiated at Hirschi High School after law enforcement received information that a 14-year-old student might have brought a weapon on campus.

Wichita Falls Police Department officials said they were told the student had possibly stolen his father’s AR-15 and had possible entered the school bus with the weapon. Officers reportedly detained the student and did not find a weapon after a search.

Wichita Falls ISD officials said the report was determined to be a rumor.

The weapon was reportedly found in the student’s bedroom at his home. Police said the school was on lockdown during the investigation.

WFPD officials said no offense had occurred, so the student was turned over to Wichita Falls ISD police before being released to his parents.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.