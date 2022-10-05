Rain chances are in the forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday night, we will have a low of 57 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 58 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 86 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 83 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 61 with mostly clear skies.

