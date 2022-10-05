Email City Guide
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down

The schools involved are expected to be named later this week.
The schools involved are expected to be named later this week.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses.

The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they plan to keep every staff member impacted by the consolidation. He said teachers have not received a pay raise in six years and now it’s time, so that’s a goal they are working toward.

More on the plan, the schools involved and exactly how it will impact students and staff is expected to be released later this week.

