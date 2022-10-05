Email City Guide
WFPD hiring event set for Oct. 15

The department will be hosting a hiring event at the training center.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to hire more police officers.

The department will be hosting a hiring event at the training center on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get familiar with the hiring process prior to the application deadline and testing day,” WFPD officials said in a Facebook post.

The training center is located at 710 Flood Street. If you have any questions about this event, contact the WFPD training unit at (940) 720-5059. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

