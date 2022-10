Where to vote early for the November 2022 election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the November 2022 election will kick off on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma:

Archer County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Archer County Annex 112 E. Walnut St., Archer City Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holliday City Hall 110 W. Olive St., Holliday Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lakeside City Comm. Building 4344 St., Hwy 79 South, Wichita Falls Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clay County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wells Fargo Building 210 N. Bridge St., Henrietta Oct. 24-28

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bellevue Community Center 509 Franklin St. Bellevue Oct. 24-28

Oct. 31 - Nov. 2

Nov. 3-4 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hardeman County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Hardeman County Courthouse 300 S. Main St., Quanah Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chillicothe City Hall 14501 Hwy 287, Chillicothe Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jack County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Jack County Courthouse 100 N. Main St. Ste. 104, Jacksboro Oct. 24-28

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montague County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Montague County Annex Community Room 11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nocona Community Center 807 W. HWY 82, Nocona Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saint Jo Civic Center 101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bowie Bible Baptist Church 1400 HWY 59N, Bowie Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Throckmorton County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Throckmorton County Elections Office 117 West Chestnut, Throckmorton Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wichita County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wichita County Courthouse 900 7th Street, Room 139 Oct. 24-28

Oct. 29

Oct. 30

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 6 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 2 Building 102 W. College, Burkburnett Oct. 24-28

Oct. 29

Oct. 30

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wichita County Tax Office Substation 400 N. Wall St., Iowa Park Oct. 24-28

Oct. 29

Oct. 30

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Home Depot 3705 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls Oct. 24-28

Oct. 29

Oct. 30

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sikes Senter Mall 3111 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls Oct. 24-28

Oct. 29

Oct. 30

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Commissioner 4 Building 2023 SH 25 N., Electra Oct. 24-28

Oct. 29

Oct. 30

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed

Closed

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wilbarger County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME Wilbarger County Auditorium 2100 Yamparika St., Vernon Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Young County

LOCATION ADDRESS DATE TIME North Central Texas College in Graham 928 Cherry St, Graham Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Olney Library 807 W Hamilton St, Olney Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

