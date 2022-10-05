Wichita County successfully tests election equipment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County underwent election equipment testing again on Wednesday after running into some issues last Friday.

Everything ran smoothly this time around and the issues they ran into last week were fixed.

Election officials said it was a user error last week when the wrong programming was put in for the paper size that voters put into the machine. After the testing was finished, they did not see any more issues with the equipment.

READ: Voting integrity at top of mind amid skepticism

“We discovered the error in the programming and I have fixed the paper size,” Penny Baxley, Wichita County election manager, said. “It is going very well today. They are able to vote and the paper is going through and scanning through appropriately.”

They will go back and doublecheck that everything practice voters put into the machine matches with the paper ballots. If that checks out, they will be ready for the election.

They won’t do more public testing before the election, but they will continue to keep an eye on things during early voting to see if any issues arise.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.