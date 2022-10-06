Cinemark invites horror fans to Halloween movie marathon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cinemark is inviting horror movie lovers to get into the Halloween spirit with a multi-day event showcasing several iconic Halloween films.

Fan-favorite installments will be playing throughout the week, all leading up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends, on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The screenings are scheduled as follows:

Halloween (1978) on Monday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.

Halloween (2018) on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.

Halloween Kills on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 apiece, and Cinemark’s Wichita Falls location is participating in this event.

